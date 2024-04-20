Mets ‘star’ outfielder Harrison Bader wears Star of David on his belt in support of Israeli roots

Harrison Bader wears his heart on his belt via a Star of David, a show of support for Israel.

The Bronxville-born Mets outfielder got lots of love this week for his game-winning hit against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday — and for his sartorial support of Israel via a white Star of David on his waistband.

“Harrison Bader clears the bases with a game winning double for Mets tonight . . . but that isn’t the story . . . look closely at his belt,” posted Nachi Gordon, head of the organization Meaningful Minute, on X.

Bader, whose dad Louis is Jewish, also sports a necklace he wears for the hostages in Gaza. The chain was given to him during spring training by a Jewish fan Getty Images

“Thank you Harrison!” gushed former Knesset member Dov Lipman, adding, “and I guess I have no choice . . . Let’s go Mets!”

“Time to buy a Bader jersey,” posted Nick Conboy@NickCMets05.

Bader, 29, even drew cheers from the Bronx.

“It’s a shame he’s no longer on the Yankees. This makes me feel extra proud!” wrote Sam Suney on the X thread.

Bader, who attended Horace Mann High School in The Bronx, signed a one-year deal with the Mets in January. Getty Images

Bader, who attended Horace Mann High School in The Bronx, signed a one-year $10.5 million deal with the Mets in January.

He was originally slated to play for Team Israel in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, but dropped out, citing a desire to remain healthy after an injury-plagued 2022 season.