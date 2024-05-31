Mets standout Alvarez homers for Binghamton in rehab start

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – One New York Mets standout turned in a big performance for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Mets standout catcher, Francisco Alvarez made a major impact for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, on Thursday. Alvarez went (1-3) with a walk and a 3-run home run, to help Binghamton beat Harrisburg 8-2. The 22-year-old made his return to Mirabito Stadium, as part of a rehab assignment for a thumb injury.

In addition to the big night at the dish, Alvarez guided Binghamton from behind the plate through 5 innings. According to the rising Mets star, he is slated to return to the Rumble Ponies’ lineup on Saturday and Sunday. After a Friday night matchup with the Senators, Binghamton and Alvarez will host Harrisburg throughout the rest of the weekend. Saturday’s game is scheduled for a 6:07 p.m. start and Sunday is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Alvarez last played with the Rumble Ponies in 2022, blasting 18 home runs, and earning his MLB debut in the same season. In 2023, the Venezuelan born player delivered 25 home runs, 12 doubles, 63 RBI, and 51 runs, on 80 hits for the Mets. This season, Alvarez played in just 16 games in the big leagues before suffering the aforementioned thumb injury. In that time, the standout totaled 13 hits with 8 RBI, 8 runs, 4 doubles and a home run.

Ticket information for this weekend’s games can be found at this link.

