Mets spoke to Yoenis Cespedes about return when they were decimated by injuries: report

New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes

The Mets spoke with free agent Yoenis Cespedes' representatives earlier this season when they were decimated by injuries, reports Ken Davidoff of The New York Post.

Per Davidoff, while the Mets were open to a reunion, Cespedes was not interested in signing a minor league deal with any team.

Cespedes, who hasn't played in the majors since opting out of the shortened 2020 season after eight games, remains a free agent.

Cespedes opted out of the 2020 season while citing COVID-19 related reasons, though SNY's Andy Martino reported that Cespedes wasn't happy with his usage as designated hitter and had concerns about the incentives in his contract that had been recently restructured.



Speaking on Feb. 22, Mets president Sandy Alderson had poked fun about a potential reunion with Cespedes, saying the team was "going to rent horses and ride to the workout" Cespedes held this offseason.

That was before in-season injuries to Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, J.D. Davis, Kevin Pillar, Albert Almora Jr., and Johneshwy Fargas.



But with the Mets now close to full strength, any possible reunion with Cespedes appears highly unlikely.