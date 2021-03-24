Mets make slew of roster moves, including Jordan Yamamoto to Triple-A
The Mets trimmed their spring training roster more as Opening Day gets closer by the day, and RHP Jordan Yamamoto being sent to Triple-A was the highlight of the announcement by the team.
Yamamoto has been vying for a spot in the starting rotation, owning a solid 1.08 ERA in 8.1 innings this spring.
However, with David Peterson named the No. 4 starter by Luis Rojas and Yamamoto heading to Triple-A, the way has been paved for Joey Lucchesi to round out the rotation with the fifth starter job.
Other than Yamamoto, RHP Corey Oswalt, INF Brandon Drury, and C Bruce Maxwell were all reassigned by New York.