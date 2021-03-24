Mets make slew of roster moves, including Jordan Yamamoto to Triple-A

Jordan Yamamoto pitching in Mets spring training blue jersey

The Mets trimmed their spring training roster more as Opening Day gets closer by the day, and RHP Jordan Yamamoto being sent to Triple-A was the highlight of the announcement by the team.

Yamamoto has been vying for a spot in the starting rotation, owning a solid 1.08 ERA in 8.1 innings this spring.

However, with David Peterson named the No. 4 starter by Luis Rojas and Yamamoto heading to Triple-A, the way has been paved for Joey Lucchesi to round out the rotation with the fifth starter job.

Other than Yamamoto, RHP Corey Oswalt, INF Brandon Drury, and C Bruce Maxwell were all reassigned by New York.