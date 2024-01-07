Mets signing Sean Manaea to two-year deal

The Mets are signing left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea to a two-year deal worth $28 million, a source tells SNY's Andy Martino, which includes an opt-out after 2024.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post first reported the deal.

The addition of Manaea fills the glaring need the Mets had for more starting pitching.

Manaea, 31, had an up-and-down season in 2023 for the San Francisco Giants, with a 4.44 ERA and 1.24 WHIP.

He pitched in 37 games -- 27 relief appearances and 10 starts.

With the Mets, Manaea figures to be part of a rotation that should include Kodai Senga, Luis Severino, Jose Quintana, and Adrian Houser.

Manaea was locked in during his last four starts of 2023, posting a 2.25 ERA (3.21 FIP) and holding opposing hitters to a .222/.245/.311 triple slash.

He had the highest fastball velocity of his career last season, with the pitch averaging 93.6 mph -- up from an average of 91.2 mph in 2022.

After the season, Manaea opted out of the second and final year of his deal with the Giants. He had been set to earn $12.5 million in 2024.

During his eight-year career, which has included stints with the Oakland A's and San Diego Padres in addition to the Giants, Manaea has a 4.10 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 925 strikeouts in 1,002.2 innings pitched.

