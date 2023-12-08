Mets signing reliever Jorge Lopez to one-year deal: reports

The Mets are signing right-handed reliever Jorge Lopez to a one-year, $2 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Lopez, 30, appeared in 61 games last season across stints with the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins, and Baltimore Orioles. The righty went 6-2 with 49 strikeouts and a 5.95 ERA over 59.0 innings.

He made his first career All-Star Game in 2022 while with the Orioles, going 4-6 with a 1.68 ERA and 54 strikeouts over 44 appearances before being traded to the Twins at the deadline.

Lopez was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the second round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Cagaus Military Academy in Puerto Rico. Over eight years in the big leagues with five different teams, he's gone 22-40 with a 5.51 ERA and 418 strikeouts over 480 IP.

New York's front office has been active during free agency signing a handful of new arms, including relievers Michael Tonkin and Kyle Crick, in addition to starter Luis Severino, among others.