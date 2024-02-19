Mets signing Luke Voit to minor league deal with spring training invite

The Mets have signed slugger Luke Voit to a minor-league deal with a spring training invite, according to numerous reports.



SNY’s MLB Insider Andy Martino reported on Saturday night that the team was in talks with the power-hitting righty, and now that he's reported for camp, it appears the two sides have sealed the deal.

Voit began last season with the Milwaukee Brewers, but he was released after spending a month on the injured list, and posting no homers and a .548 OPS through 22 games.

Upon reaching free agency, the slugger returned to the Big Apple and signed a minor league deal with the Mets.

Voit wasn't able to crack the big-league level, but he enjoyed some success in Triple-A, recording eight doubles, 15 homers and a 1.035 OPS across 35 games before opting out of his deal.

After remaining unsigned through the end of last season and this offseason, the 32-year-old now returns to the organization to provide some much-needed veteran depth at first base and designated hitter.

Along with Voit, the Mets have power-hitting top prospect Mark Vientos, September riser DJ Stewart, and the recently-signed Ji-Man Choi among others in the mix at DH in camp.