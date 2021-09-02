Mets add Brad Hand to bullpen

Brad Hand pitching with Blue Jays 2021

The Mets have claimed left-handed reliever Brad Hand off waivers, the team announced Thursday.

In order to make room for Hand on the roster, the Mets designated RHP Geoff Hartlieb for assignment.

Hand, whom the Mets had interest in when he was placed on waivers during the offseason and talked to once he became a free agent, was recently DFA'd by the Toronto Blue Jays.



If the Mets qualify for the postseason, Hand will not be eligible because he will not have been on the roster by Sept. 1.



Hand signed with the Washington Nationals before the season after the Cleveland Indians placed him on waivers due to a money crunch.

He was traded from the Nats to the Blue Jays in July but struggled badly in Toronto (allowing seven runs in 8.2 IP), which led to him being DFA'd on Tuesday.

In 52 games this season for the Nats and Blue Jays, the 31-year-old Hand has a 4.21 ERA (4.87 FIP) and 1.26 WHIP with 47 strikeouts in 51.1 IP.