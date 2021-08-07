Mets sign veteran RHP Zack Godley to minor league deal: report

Zack Godley Brewers

The Mets have signed right-hander Zack Godley to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Syracuse, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Godley, 31, is 37-35 with a 4.92 ERA over seven big league seasons with four teams. He last pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers this season, going 0-1 with a 16.20 ERA over two games (one start) in 3.1 IP.

The majority of Godley's pitching came with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2015-2019, where he went 36-30 over 122 games (81 starts) with a 4.70 ERA. His best season came in 2018 when he went 15-11 with a 4.74 ERA and 185 strikeouts.

New York could potentially use someone like Godley as a situational starter with the long list of injuries to the pitching rotation.