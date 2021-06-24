Mets sign veteran right-hander Vance Worley to minor league deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Smith
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vance Worley pitching with Marlins 2017
Vance Worley pitching with Marlins 2017

It’s no secret that the Mets are in need of pitching depth, and they added a veteran arm to their minor league system by purchasing the contract of 33-year-old right-hander Vance Worley.

According to the Cougars, Worley has been assigned to Triple-A Syracuse.

Worley has pitched in 163 games at the big league level, making his debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2010, while spending time with the Twins, Pirates, Orioles, and Marlins as well. He has not appeared in a big league game since the 2017 season, and was most recently playing for an independent team, the Kane County Cougars.

Worley has decent numbers overall, pitching to a 4.09 ERA and a 35-36 record. His best season was his first full season as a pro, when he finished third in the NL Rookie of the Year voting after going 11-3 with a 3.01 ERA with the Phillies in 2011.

The Mets seemingly dodged a bullet this week, as it appears Marcus Stroman will be fine following some hip soreness that caused him to leave his last start. But the Mets are still without Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco until at least after the All-Star break, and Joey Lucchesi has now been lost to Tommy John surgery as well. Not to mention, Jacob deGrom has had some bumps and bruises this season that have caused him to miss some time and leave a couple of starts early.

At this point, Worley is purely a veteran insurance option for the Mets, but he certainly could factor into the team’s pitching plans in the future, either as a starter or out of the bullpen.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 things to watch as Mets and Phillies play four-game series at Citi Field

    The Mets and Phillies play a four-game series at Citi Field starting on June 25. Here are five things to watch...

  • 2021 MLB Draft: Who should Mets take 10th overall? | Mets Prospective Extra

    In this extra content from Mets Prospective presented by Verizon, hosts Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo break down who they believe are the best players that could be available for the Mets at tenth overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. Houston State's Colton Cowser and Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker are two names DeMayo is high on. Watch more Mets Prospective: https://next.sny.tv/shows/mets-prospective-top-mets-minor-league-prospects About Mets Prospective: Mets Prospective features Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo profiling the top minor league prospects in the New York Mets organization, focusing on up-and-coming talent like Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, Matt Allan, Brett Baty, Khalil Lee, and more. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Detroit Tigers game score vs. Houston Astros: Live updates

    Watch the Detroit Tigers battle the Houston Astros on June 24, 2021 on Bally Sports Detroit or listen on 97.1 FM The Ticket.

  • Kyle Schwarber becomes first National to hit 7 home runs in 5-game span

    Kyle Schwarber became the first player in franchise history to hit 7 homers in 5 games.

  • MLB unveils uniforms for 2021 All-Star Game

    MLB shared their 2021 All-Star Game uniforms with the world on Thursday featuring an oversized club-inspired graphic.

  • Mets Injury Tracker: Brandon Nimmo's return is close

    The latest news and possible return dates for Mets players who are on the IL.

  • Mick Schumacher Says He's Been Sitting Crooked in His F1 Car All Season

    Haas F1 rookie hopes to get a new race seat, one that fits properly, later this summer.

  • Will the return of Conforto and McNeil spark Francisco Lindor? | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez discuss the continued search for consistency at the plate for Francisco Lindor, and Keith looks at a lineup that now features Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto as one that can help Lindor find more success. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Tylor Megill's minor league highlights: Top Mets pitching prospect can deal

    Catch up on what Mets prospect Tylor Megill has been doing in the minor leagues this year as he takes the mound Wednesday night for New York against the Braves.

  • Opinion: Trevor Bauer, Dodgers are in a sticky situation after being swept by Padres

    While there were no fireworks related to Trevor Bauer and foreign substances, the Padres swept the Dodgers for the first time since April 15-17, 2013.

  • Cycling-Star-studded Ineos-Grenadiers hold key to intriguing Tour de France

    Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic are the clear favourites for this year's Tour de France, but an aggressive and star-studded Ineos-Grenadiers team may hold the key to the race, which sets out from the port city of Brest on Saturday. Pogacar blew Roglic away in the final time trial to win the race last year, and the 22-year-old has also triumphed in the Tirreno-Adriatico and Tour of Slovenia stage races in the lead-up to the Tour with dominant rides in the mountains. Roglic, meanwhile, beat his young compatriot at the Tour of the Basque country in their only head-to-head duel in a stage race this season, more than two months ago.

  • Yankees takeaways from 8-1 win over Royals, including Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez homers

    The Yankees were dominant all around in an 8-1 victory over the Royals on Thursday afternoon.

  • Kyle Schwarber continues his amazing hot streak with eight home runs in five games

    Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber went deep twice in Miami; since moving into the leadoff spot on June 12, he has hit 12 HRs in 13 games.

  • UPDATE 7-Democrats' two-step infrastructure plan draws Republican ire

    Hours after U.S. President Joe Biden declared "we have a deal" to renew the nation's infrastructure, the Senate's top Republican lashed out at plans to follow the $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill with another measure addressing what Democrats call "human infrastructure." Biden and top congressional Democrats - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer - had long signaled their plan to link the bipartisan deal with another measure including spending on home health care and child care in an infrastructure bill.

  • 2021 NBA free agent rankings: Top centers available right now

    Youth and upside headline the free-agent center class of 2021 in the NBA, but not so much in terms of proven star talent. Regardless, at least one player is set to receive a hefty payday in Jarrett Allen, who should command a long-term contract at ...

  • Trotz, Pulock, Clutterbuck on Islanders' focus heading into Game 7 vs Lightning | Islanders News Conference

    New York Islanders players Ryan Pulock, Cal Clutterbuck, and coach Barry Trotz talk about the team's huge Game 6 victory and how the team is switching focus to Game 7 vs the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night.

  • Sudan's civilian leaders ask U.S. for help talking to Israel

    The Biden administration is urging the Israeli government to start engaging with Sudan's civilian leaders, rather than just the military, as part of the normalization process between the countries, Israeli officials tell me.The backstory: Sudan is governed by a transitional civilian-military council, but the Israeli government has communicated almost exclusively with the military, starting with a summit 18 months ago between then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gen. Abdel Fatah al-Burhan,

  • It’s official: Texas Rangers new stadium making zero impact on attendance | Opinion

    Texas Rangers leads MLB in home attendance with a figure that looks identical to the old venue.

  • Tampa Bay phenom Wander Franco hits 3-run HR in spectacular MLB debut, but Rays fall to Red Sox

    Franco delivered immediate dividends after being called up for a critical AL East series vs. the Red Sox.

  • The NFL’s top 11 offensive guards

    The NFL has changed, and that has made offensive guards more important than ever. Quenton Nelson and Zack Martin remain among the best.