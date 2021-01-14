Mets sign utility player Jose Martinez to split contract

Jose Martinez Cardinals

The Mets have signed utility player Jose Martinez to a split contract that will pay him $1 million with $500,000 in incentives if he makes the major league roster, the team announced Thursday.

He'd make just $225,000 if he were to remain in Triple-A all season.

Martinez, who typically played 1B, OF or DH, had stints with the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs last season after starting his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 432 career games, Martinez has slashed .289/.356/.447 to go with 43 home runs and 182 RBI.



Rob Manfred said earlier this week that Spring Training is set to begin on time in February, so the Mets' roster looks to be completed soon.