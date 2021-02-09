Mets sign utility player Jonathan Villar: reports

Danny Abriano
Jonathan Villar makes a throw while with the Blue Jays
The Mets are signing utility player Jonathan Villar, reports Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Per Heyman, the deal -- which is pending a physical -- will be for one year and $3.55 million.

Villar, 29, hit .232/.301/.292 in 52 games in 2020 split between the Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays.

A switch-hitter who plays primarily second base and shortstop, Villar is a career .259/.327/.400 hitter in eight seasons with the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles, Marlins, and Blue Jays.

... this story is developing ...

