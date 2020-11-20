Mets sign RHP Sam McWilliams to a one-year contract

Sam McWilliams

The Mets announced on Friday that they have signed RHP Sam McWilliams to a one-year contract.

The 25-year-old pitcher stands at 6'7" and was a member of the Tampa Bay Rays 60-Player Pool in 2020. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the the 8th round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft from Beech HS (Hendersonville, TN).

He has compiled a 30-35 record with a 3.85 ERA (229 earned runs/ 535.0 innings) in 109 games, 94 starts during his six-year minor league career.

McWilliams went 7-9 with a 4.10 ERA (60 earned runs/ 131.2 innings) in 26 games, 19 starts in 2019 for Montgomery (AA) of the Southern League and Durham (AAA) of the International League. He was named to the Southern League mid-season All-Star team.