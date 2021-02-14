Mets sign LHP Mike Montgomery, RHP Tommy Hunter to minor league deals

Mike Montgomery

The Mets announced they have made two pitching additions to their spring training squad, adding LHP Mike Montgomery and RHP Tommy Hunter on Sunday.

Montgomery, 33, pitched in just three games with the Kansas City Royals in the shortened 2020 season. He had a 5.06 ERA during those innings. Montgomery also posted a 4.64 ERA in 2019 with the Royals, while owning a career 3.84 mark.

Hunter has been in the league since 2008, playing for the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Indians, and most recently, Philadelphia Phillies. He had a 4.01 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 24 games with Philly last season.