Mets sign OF Josh Reddick to minor-league deal: report

Josh Reddick D-backs

The Mets have reportedly added a veteran left-handed bat on a minors deal.

According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, the Mets have signed Josh Reddick to a minor-league deal.

Reddick, 34, was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this week after being designated for assignment.

A starter on the Houston Astros 2017 championship team, Reddick has played 13 seasons in the majors with the Red Sox, A’s, Dodgers, Astros, and D-backs. A Gold Glove winner in 2012, Reddick has a career slash line of .262/.321/.426 with 146 homers and 575 RBI.

While Reddick will likely report to Triple-A for now, he could potentially be a left-handed option of the bench for the Mets down the stretch, which is certainly something they could use. The Mets currently have Kevin Pillar and Albert Almora as their outfield options off the bench, so a bat like Reddick could provide a spark if and when called upon.