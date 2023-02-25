Mets sign OF Jaylin Davis to minor league deal: report

Aug 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Jaylin Davis (43) makes a diving catch during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. / Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have reportedly added another outfielder to join them in spring training.

According to The New York Post's Joel Sherman, New York has signed outfielder Jaylin Davis to a minor league contract and have invited him to camp this spring.

Davis, 28, is a right-handed outfielder with four years of major league experience with the San Francisco Giants and, most recently, the Boston Red Sox. While Davis has played all three positions in the outfield, he's had most of his big league experience playing in right field.

Last season, Davis went 8-for-24 with a double and two RBI in the majors. Down in Triple-A, he slashed .215/.316/.356 with nine home runs and 31 RBI in 98 games.