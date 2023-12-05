Mets sign INF Jose Iglesias to minor league deal with spring training invite

The Mets have signed veteran shortstop Jose Iglesias to a minor league deal with an invite to major league spring training, the team announced.

The 34-year-old Iglesias has been a solid contact hitter who doesn't strike out much, and a reliable middle infield glove throughout his 11-year big league career.

Iglesias last appeared in the majors during the 2022 season when he served as the starting shortstop for the Colorado Rockies and hit .292 with 30 doubles across 118 games.

He didn't make a big league appearance last season, but spent parts of the campaign with the San Diego Padres' Triple-A affiliate, and hit a stellar .317 with an .892 OPS in just 28 games.



David Stearns has put an emphasis on improving the Mets' defense and run prevention this offseason, and if Iglesias is able to break camp with the team, he certainly could help in that respect.

