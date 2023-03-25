Mets sign Dylan Bundy to minor league contract

Sep 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Dylan Bundy (37) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports / © Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have signed right-handed starting pitcher Dylan Bundy to a minor league contract, New York announced Saturday.

"He’s a pro," Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters prior to Saturday's spring training game against the Cardinals. "A lot of people would tell you he was the best high school prospect they ever saw.



"Dylan has very good makeup. Professional, depth piece we can use. We’ll see how it shakes out.”

Showalter and GM Billy Eppler have ties to Bundy from when their time with the Orioles and Angels, respectively. With injuries to the rotation, Showalter was asked whether Bundy will be used as a starter, which the second-year Mets coach answered "I think that's the plan" before predictably telling reporters to ask Eppler.



Bundy, 30, was a free agent after the Minnesota Twins declined his option for the 2023 MLB season Nov. 7. He joined the Twins Dec. 1, 2021, on a one-year deal with a club option for 2023.

In 29 starts over 140 innings pitched for Minnesota on the 2022 season, Bundy went 8-8 with a 4.89 ERA, 1.279 WHIP and 6 K/9.

Before the Twins, Bundy spent 2020-21 as a member of the Los Angeles Angels. He was 8-12 with a 4.89 ERA in 156 1/3 innings pitched over 34 games (30 starts).

Bundy started his career with the Baltimore Orioles, who selected him at No. 4 overall in the 2011 MLB Draft. In 127 games (103 starts) over 614 1/3 innings pitched from 2012-19, Bundy went 38-45 with a 4.67 ERA.