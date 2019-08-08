Mets sign Brad Brach

The Mets announced on Thursday the signing of reliever Brad Brach. To make room on the 40-man roster, outfielder Brandon Nimmo was moved to the 60-day injured list. Additionally, to open up a spot on the 25-man roster, pitcher Donnie Hart was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

Brach, 33, was designated for the Cubs on Saturday, then released on Monday. Across 39 2/3 innings of relief work, Brach posted a 6.13 ERA with 45 strikeouts and 28 walks.

Brach has been a good-to-great reliever across his nine-year career, excepting this year. Between 2012-18, Brach owned a 3.05 ERA. The Mets are hoping he can recapture some of that magic down the stretch.