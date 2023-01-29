Mets sign 1B Dariel Gomez to minor league contract: report

Apr 8, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A detail view of New York Mets hats and gloves during the game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at Nationals Park. / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have reportedly added some organizational depth at first base.

New York signed first baseman Dariel Gomez to a minor league deal, according to Hector Gomez.

Gomez, 26, is a left-handed hitting first baseman born in the Dominican Republic. He played at the High-A level in the Seattle Mariners organization last season.

In 113 games, Gomez slashed .222/.321/.472 with 26 home runs (leading the Northwest League) and 65 RBI. He did have a penchant for the punchout, though, as he struck out 163 times in those 113 games.