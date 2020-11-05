Mets sign 11 players to minor-league contracts, including INF Jose Peraza and OF Mallex Smith

The Mets announced on Wednesday afternoon that the club has signed 11 minor-league free agents, including infielder Jose Peraza, outfielder Mallex Smith, and reliever Arodys Vizcaíno.

Peraza, a 26-year-old who will be invited to 2021 spring training, 26, had eight doubles, one triple, and eight RBI in 34 games with the Red Sox last season. Peraza has a career slash line of .270/.310/.372 with 75 doubles, 14 triples, 29 homers, 162 RBI and 78 stolen bases in 554 major league games.

Smith, a 27-year-old outfielder with serious speed, has bounced around the leagues since first debuting with the Atlanta Braves in 2016. In 2019, he led the American League with 46 stolen bases as a Seattle Mariner and led the AL with 10 triples in 2018 with Tampa Bay.

The 29-yearold Vizcaino has experience as a major-league closer, saving 50 games from 2015-19 as a member of the Atlanta Braves. Overall, he’s pitched to a 3.01 ERA as a big-leaguer, striking out 218 batters in 194.1 innings, allowing just 18 home runs and walking 90 batters.

The list of Mets’ minor-league additions includes three players -- Luis Carpio, Johneshwy Fargas, and Bruce Maxwell – who were with the team last year in spring training.

Here’s a look at all 11 players signed on Wednesday (all but Carpio and IF Mitchell Tolman have been invited to 2021 spring training):

INF Jose Peraza

OF Mallex Smith

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

RHP Oscar De La Cruz

OF Johneshwy Fargas

INF Jake Hager

RHP Harol González

C Bruce Maxwell

C David Rodríguez

INF Luis Carpio

INF Mitchell Tolman