Mets reportedly shut down minor-league instruction after positive coronavirus tests

According to The Athletic, the Mets are shutting down minor-league instruction in Port St. Lucie for a few days after two positive coronavirus tests.

The Mets were directly affected by the virus over the summer - Brad Brach and Jared Hughes tested positive during Summer Camp, while Tomas Nido caught the virus during the season. After those positive results, the Mets, and well as all of MLB, tightened up and had one positive case in an almost-two month stretch.

Additional tests have been done since the original two positives, but no other positives have come about.

According to Newsday, several of the Mets' top prospects, including Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ronny Mauricio, Matthew Allan, Brett Baty, and Francisco Alvarez, are all at the 60-man camp that had not had any positive tests in its first four weeks.