Mets have shown interest in free agent OF Marcell Ozuna: report

Marcell Ozuna takes a swing

The Mets have expressed interest in free agent OF Marcell Ozuna, reports Ken Davidoff of the New York Post.

While the Mets under Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson are expected to be in on pretty much every big player on the market, the reported interest in Ozuna is a bit odd.

The 30-year-old Ozuna was one of the best hitters in baseball in 2020, slashing .338/.431/.636 with 18 homers in 60 games for the Atlanta Braves.

The problem when it comes to Ozuna and the Mets? He can no longer play center field, has poor range and instincts when playing either corner outfield spot, and was used primarily as a DH in 2020.

A look at the Mets' roster shows that they have a glut of players who profile in left field (Brandon Nimmo, Dominic Smith, and J.D. Davis or at DH (Smith, Davis, Pete Alonso, and Robinson Cano).

In a world where the Mets trade a few of the above players, perhaps a pursuit of Ozuna could make sense if you squint hard enough.

But it's very hard to see the Mets paying top dollar for a player like Ozuna in any scenario.

The Mets have big needs in center field, behind the plate, and in the starting rotation, and much better big ticket fits on the market -- George Springer, J.T. Realmuto, and Trevor Bauer -- to fill those needs.