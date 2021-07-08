Mets showing interest in Pirates All-Star 2B Adam Frazier: report

Adam Frazier throws ball in white Pirates jersey

Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, the Mets are showing interest in Pirates All-Star 2B Adam Frazier, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Frazier is having a career year with Pittsburgh, slashing .326/.396/.461 with 25 doubles, four triples, four homers, 28 RBI and a .857 OPS. He's also a bit of a Swiss Army knife, having played multiple positions all over the field across his career, though his primary position is second base.

Why would the Mets bring in a second baseman with Jeff McNeil in place? Well, the third base conundrum that has been questioned constantly for the Mets this season could be solved.

In this scenario, either McNeil or Frazier could shift to third base with the other playing second on any given night. It wouldn't hurt the Mets defensively to do this and it gives Luis Rojas another solid bat to place in his lineups.

Given his All-Star status, the Pirates would likely have a high price on the 29-year-old veteran that has spent his entire six-year career with the Pirates.

Mets acting GM Zack Scott did say recently that the team would be looking into all areas where upgrades could hit the roster, though pitching is the main concern heading into the second half. So this will certainly be something to keep an eye on as the July 30 deadline approaches closer by the day.