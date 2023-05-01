Mets set upcoming rotation, including Justin Verlander's debut and Max Scherzer's return

Apr 9, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitchers Max Scherzer (left) and Justin Verlander stand together in the dugout during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After two days of rainouts that pushed back Max Scherzer's return from his 10-game suspension, the Mets have set up their rotation for the next several days -- including Scherzer's first game back and Justin Verlander's debut.

Following Monday's doubleheader against the Braves that will feature Denyi Reyes starting Game 1 and Tylor Megill starting Game 2, things will line up as follows:

Tuesday @ Tigers: Joey Lucchesi

Wednesday @ Tigers: Scherzer

Thursday @ Tigers: Verlander

Friday vs. Rockies: Kodai Senga

Senga, who last pitched this past Wednesday against the Nationals at Citi Field, is getting extra rest as the Mets -- in Showalter's words -- try to give him "as much of a semblance of what he's come from."

Showalter is referring to what Senga's routine was in Japan, when he would usually pitch once a week.

CARLOS CARRASCO NEARING RETURN

Carrasco, who last pitched on April 15, could be back in the rotation next week.

The right-hander has been dealing with a bone spur in his elbow, and received an injection to counteract it shortly after hitting the IL.

Carrasco's return would give the Mets six starters, conceivably allowing them to continue to give Senga extra rest on occasion.

STEPHEN NOGOSEK ACTIVATED

Nogosek, who has been out since April 14, was activated before Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader.