Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez to begin rehab assignment

Francisco Alvarez will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Thursday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said on Tuesday.

The plan, per Mendoza, is for Alvarez to catch five-to-seven innings, and the team will then "go from there," building him up to be able to catch back-to-back days.

“Everything is moving in the right direction," said Mendoza, "and the fact that he’s now ready to go in games, that’s a good sign for us."

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns also met with the media on Tuesday, saying that the biggest test for Alvarez during his rehab stint will be receiving pitches while catching, and that he will continue to wear a brace on his left thumb.

Alvarez had surgery on his thumb on April 25, and the Mets gave a timeline of roughly eight weeks for his return. This coming Thursday, May 30, would mark exactly five weeks since his surgery, and with the catcher already taking batting practice consistently and now starting a rehab assignment, it sounds like Alvarez will be back before that eight-week mark.

Prior to his injury, Alvarez was off to a bit of a slow start offensively, slashing .236/.288/.364 with one home run and eight RBI. But with the Mets' offense struggling for the better part of the 2024 season, there's no doubt that the team could use his pop in the lineup and his defense behind the plate.