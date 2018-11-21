Mets ‘seriously considering’ trading Noah Syndergaard

Jon Heyman reports that the New York Mets are “seriously considering” trading starter Noah Syndergaard. He says that at least half a dozen teams are “believed to be real players” for his services.

Any team should be a player for his services. Including the Mets, actually.

While Syndergaard was limited to 25 starts in 2018, he is still one of the top pitchers in the game. He went 13-4 with a 3.03 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 155 strikeouts in 154.1 innings. He’s only 26 and he’s under team control through the 2021 season. One would think that a team in the biggest market in the country would love to take a shot at contending with Syndergaard, Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom, Zack Wheeler and Steven Matz in 2019 and look to sign deGrom to a long-term extension beyond that. Then again, it’s the Mets we’re talking about and they have never really rolled like a large market team.

If Syndergaard does get dealt, the Mets can surely get a decent haul for him given that the free agent market for starters is somewhat thin this year. Still: it’s hard to imagine the Mets would be a better team without Syndergaard than with him, either in 2019, 2020 or 2021.