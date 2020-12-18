Mets sending RHP Ryder Ryan to Rangers in Todd Frazier deal

Ryder Ryan pitching in blue Mets jersey

The Mets are sending RHP Ryder Ryan to the Texas Rangers as the player that was to be named later in the deal that brought Todd Frazier back to Queens this past season.

In addition to Frazier, the Mets acquired catcher Robinson Chirinos from Texas for another player to be named later.

Ryan spent one season in college at North Carolina before entering minor league ball, where he's played four seasons thus far and rose as high as AA in 2019 with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Frazier appeared in 14 games for the Mets as they made a late push to make the playoffs but ultimately failed. He .224/.255/.388 once he returned to New York and even pitched in a game for them in relief.

He has since returned to the open market as a free agent.