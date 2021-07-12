Mets select Vanderbilt RHP Kumar Rocker with 2021 MLB Draft's No. 10 pick

Joe DeMayo
·1 min read
Vanderbilt&#39;s Kumar Rocker pitches in 2021
The Mets selected Vanderbilt RHP Kumar Rocker with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Rocker, who was considered a potential No. 1 prospect entering the season, fell to the Mets in the top 10.

Here's a closer look at Rocker's career and who the Mets are getting...

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 245 pounds

Age: 21

Position: RHP

School: Vanderbilt

Stats: 28-10, 2.89 ERA, 47 GP (39 GS), 2 CG, 236.2 IP, 321 K, 68 BB, 2019-21.

Accolades: All-SEC first team (2021), D1Baseball.com Freshman of the Year (2019), College World Series Most Outstanding Player (2019).

Instant reaction

