Mets select Vanderbilt RHP Kumar Rocker with 2021 MLB Draft's No. 10 pick
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Mets selected Vanderbilt RHP Kumar Rocker with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Rocker, who was considered a potential No. 1 prospect entering the season, fell to the Mets in the top 10.
Here's a closer look at Rocker's career and who the Mets are getting...
By the numbers
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 245 pounds
Age: 21
Position: RHP
School: Vanderbilt
Stats: 28-10, 2.89 ERA, 47 GP (39 GS), 2 CG, 236.2 IP, 321 K, 68 BB, 2019-21.
Accolades: All-SEC first team (2021), D1Baseball.com Freshman of the Year (2019), College World Series Most Outstanding Player (2019).
Instant reaction
Joe DeMayo: To come...
Jacob Resnick: To come...