Mets select two pitchers, lose two others in minor league portion of Rule 5 Draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Abriano
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mets generic Citi Field generic 2021 home run apple with Citi in background
Mets generic Citi Field generic 2021 home run apple with Citi in background

The Mets selected two pitchers and lost two others during the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.

The Mets selected RHP Alex Valverde from the Tampa Bay Rays, and RHP Carlos Ocampo from the Chicago Cubs.

Valverde, 24, has a 4.38 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 260 strikeouts in 271.0 innings in four minor league seasons, reaching as high as Double-A in 2021.

Ocampo, 23, has a 4.43 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 168 strikeouts in 152.1 innings in four minor league seasons, but has yet to potch above A-ball.

The Mets lost RHP Allan Winans, who was selected by the Atlanta Braves, and RHP Tommy Wilson, who was selected by the Seattle Mariners.

Winans, a 25-year-old reliever, reached Double-A with the Mets organization in 2021. He had a 2.64 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 100 strikeouts in 109.0 innings in the minors from 2018 to 2021.

Wilson, 25, also reached Double-A in 2021. He had a 3.28 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 141 strikeouts in 151.0 innings in the minors from 2018 to 2021.

The major league portion of the Rule 5 Draft has been postponed due to the lockout.

Recommended Stories