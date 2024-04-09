What the Mets see in veteran righty Julio Teheran: ‘He’s a veteran, he knows how to navigate a lineup’

ATLANTA — Julio Teheran has reinvented himself. The Mets are hoping to benefit from that reinvention.

After early injuries erased some of the Mets’ upper-level starting pitch depth, the situation is starting to look a little brighter with the addition of Teheran and a rehab assignment for Max Kranick. Teheran, who was signed to a Major League contract last week, gives the Mets a veteran presence and a somewhat reliable strike thrower.

The Mets have an idea of what they’re getting in the 33-year-old, but even they’re curious to see how his new offerings play.

“I’m anxious to learn,” pitching coach Jeremy Hefner told the Daily News. “What he did with Baltimore, he was throwing sinkers, throwing a sweeper, throwing a four-seam cutter type of thing.”

Teheran’s time with the Baltimore Orioles was limited only to spring training this year. The Mets didn’t have any games against Teheran or the O’s but the reports have been positive. The pitching coaches see some aspects of his pitching that they can make a little sharper.

“He’s going to throw the ball over the plate,” Hefner said. “He’s a veteran, he knows how to navigate a lineup. Hopefully, there are some tweaks that we can do to help him. Whether it be sequencing or whatever, I’m not going to overhaul him right away. We’re not going to completely overwhelm him, but we’ll tease in some things as we go.”

Hefner has long admired Teheran’s demeanor on the mound. The pitching coach thinks he’ll add a calming presence in the clubhouse and dicey in-game situations. Adding him to a rotation with another Colombian who rarely gets rattled in left-hander Jose Quintana could prove effective for the Mets, especially while they’re without ace Kodai Senga.

It’s also a proud moment for Colombian countrymates. They’re the two winningest pitchers ever to come out of their home country and have been friends for years coming from the same area. Quintana and Teheran are excited about an opportunity that is meaningful to them and others in their home country.

But in the grand scheme of things, what the Mets really need is a reliable arm who can take the ball every five days and throw seven innings. Without the high-octane aces of the past, reliability is what the Mets are after. This team will live and die with starting pitching and Teheran, who makes his Mets debut Monday in Atlanta, won’t be going deep into games right away. He’ll be on a pitch count for his first few games which will make bullpen maneuvering tricky for manager Carlos Mendoz a, but the transition period won’t be long since he had a full spring training.

“He’s a guy that’s been in this league for a long time, he takes the ball and he competes,” Mendoza said. “He’s going to keep the guys off balance. And that’s what we’re hoping that he’ll give us — a chance to keep us in the game and give us some quality innings.”

Teheran’s ability to make adjustments this late in his career could bode well for the Mets. And if he isn’t as effective as they hope, they have right-hander Jose Butto waiting to go in Triple-A and Kranick should be healthy soon as well. It’s a low-risk, high-reward signing, especially if his sinker keeps moving the way it does.

“I’ve watched him from the other side for a long time and I’ve always appreciated how he went about the game,” Hefner said. “I think he’s gonna fit in well here.”

