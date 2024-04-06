Mets secure 3-2 win over Reds after displaying clutch defense, relief pitching

CINCINNATI — Offense is hard to come by for the Mets right now and it was tough for the Cincinnati Reds as well Friday night, as the bitter cold and the Ohio River winds made for less-than-ideal playing conditions.

Twice the Mets loaded the bases only to get one run across each time, but with clutch defense and relief pitching, and a home run by Jeff McNeil, the Mets were able to make those runs stand up in a 3-2 win at Great American Ballpark.

McNeil’s first home run of the year gave the Mets a bit of breathing room in the eighth. Batting from the left side, the switch-hitting McNeil took right-hander Emilio Pagan deep to right field on the second pitch he saw. The home run proved to be crucial when closer Edwin Diaz allowed a run to cross in the ninth. Diaz struck out Jake Fraley to end the game and earn his first save of the year.

The Mets (2-5) capitalized on poor command by right-handed reliever Fernando Cruz (0-1) and a misplay by shortstop Elly De La Cruz to take a 2-1 lead in the seventh. After striking out McNeil, Cruz walked the bases loaded. Pete Alonso chopped one up the middle and De La Cruz couldn’t control the ball in his glove, flipping it to Jonathan India at second base too late. Harrison Bader reached safely and all runners were safe.

Francisco Alvarez struck out and Brett Baty lined one right into De La Cruz’s glove to end the inning.

The margin for error was thin and looked even thinner after Drew Smith put runners on second and third in the bottom of the inning. With two outs, he was replaced by left-hander Brooks Raley, who walked the first hitter he faced. But Raley rang up De La Cruz with a sweeper to hold the lead for the Mets.

The Reds (4-3) took a lead in the bottom of the first when Spencer Steer took a full-count sinker from left-hander Jose Quintana into the left-field stands.

Quintana’s command wavered at times but he kept the Mets in the game.

In the third inning, he put two on with two out and worked the count full on Jeimer Candelario. He struggled to find the strike zone, but he found it on the payoff pitch, getting Candelario to look at a curveball on the outside edge of the zone. It was a borderline pitch but home plate umpire Dan Merzel gave it to him.

Quintana got out of more trouble in the fifth thanks to a diving catch by Baty at third base. With two on and none out, Steer smoked a low liner that went more than 97 mph off the bat and Baty dove to his left, snaring it out of midair and preventing the runners from advancing.

Quintana was relieved in the sixth. He got the first two hitters out but then issued back-to-back walks. Smith (1-0) came in and got the third out to keep the game tied. It was a solid outing for Quintana, who limited the Reds to only the Steer home run, despite five hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings.

The Mets went quietly against right-hander Hunter Greene until the fifth when they tied the game. Greene hit DJ Stewart to load the bases with one out. Francisco Lindor, who was leading off in place of Brandon Nimmo, hit a fly ball to right-center field that was deep enough to score Tyrone Taylor and tie the game.

Greene (one earned run on three hits, six strikeouts) was removed after six innings with the game still tied.

The series continues Saturday afternoon with right-hander Luis Severino facing right-hander Nick Martinez.