Mets score three runs in 11th inning for walk-off win over Cardinals

The Mets scored three runs in the bottom of the 11th inning to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 at Citi Field, salvaging the final matchup in this three-game series. With two outs, Mark Vientos hit a game-winning home run to end the game.

Five takeaways from Sunday's game

1. After falling behind 2-1 in the top of the 11th, the Mets rallied against Cardinals lefty Matthew Liberatore.

With DJ Stewart as the free runner at second base, Tyrone Taylor grounded out to second to move Stewart to third. And after Jeff McNeil lined out back to Liberatore, Harrison Bader lined a single to center to tie the game.

Vientos, called up from the minors on Saturday when Starling Marte went on the bereavement list, then hit a home run to center field to win the game.

2. Jose Quintana delivered a gem, allowing only one run on three hits over eight innings. It was his best start of the season and the first time a Mets’ starter pitched into the seventh inning, never mind the eighth. The lefthander retired the last 11 batters he faced, striking out Willson Contreras swinging at a curveball to end the eighth.

Quintana wasn’t overpowering, recording only three strikeouts, but did a nice job of keeping the Cardinals’ hitter off balance as he changed speeds and kept the ball on the corners, getting a lot of soft contact.

Quintana had been only so-so overall to this point in the season, but with his strong performance lowered his ERA to 3.48.

3. Francisco Lindor rebounded from his four-strikeout game on Saturday with an impactful performance, hitting a game-tying home run in the sixth inning and also stealing two bases on the day.

Lindor’s home run came on a 3-2 fastball from Lance Lynn, leading off the sixth. It was the fifth of the season for Lindor.

He looked like he might score the go-ahead run in the eighth when he walked, stole second, and moved to third on a ground out. But with one out and the Cardinals’ infield playing in, Taylor hit a hard grounder to short and Masyn Winn threw Lindor out at the plate.

4. Edwin Diaz pitched a dominant top of the ninth, getting the Cardinals 1-2-3 while striking out Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, both on sliders.

Diaz had what may have been his best fastball of the season, with a few clocked at 97.8 mph, according to MLB Statcast. Diaz’s velocity had been down a couple of ticks from his 2022 season, averaging under 97 mph.

5. Lack of awareness defensively cost the Mets the first run of the game as the Cardinals safety-squeeze bunted in the fifth inning.

With Masyn Winn on third base and one out, weak-hitting Michael Siani was at the plate as an obvious bunt candidate. Brett Baty was playing in, but only about even with the bat -- not in on the grass where he needed to be. Siani bunted toward third, and hard enough where Baty might have cut the run off at the plate had he been in closer.

Instead he had no play and then fumbled the ball on a barehand attempt trying to make a play to get Siani.

GAME MVP: JOSE QUINTANA

This was the Quintana whom the Mets were hoping to see on a regular basis this season, especially with Kodai Senga out for the first two months of the season. When Quintana is on his game, though not overpowering, he can pitch like an ace as he did against the Cardinals.

For a rotation that has averaged fewer than five innings per start, it was a huge lift for the Mets.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets begin a four-game series against the Cubs Monday on SNY.

New York's Luis Severino (2-2, 2.67 ERA) and Chicago's Jameson Taillon (2-0, 1.69 ERA) are the 7:10 p.m. matchup's probable pitchers.