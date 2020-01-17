The Mets save more money with Beltran release

The New York Mets let go of manager Carlos Beltran on Thursday, without the team even losing a game under him.

The move was able to free the team from another large financial obligation, according to the New York Post.

Beltran stepped down as manager on Thursday, days after MLB investigators identified him as a key participant in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal during the 2017 World Series run, according to a report.

The scandal has resulted in the firings of Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, a former Astros bench coach.

His resignation came just months after the Mets hired him to replace Mickey Callaway.

The Mets and Beltran reached an agreement that he wouldn’t be paid the approximately $3 million he was set to earn through 2022.

Instead, the team reportedly made a donation of about $200,000 to Beltran’s eponymous Carlos Beltran Foundation, which helps youths in his native Puerto Rico.

The press release issued by the team said the two sides deciding to “mutually part ways.”

The Mets were able to pullback more money this winter when they renegotiated Yoenis Cespedes’ contract,

Cespedes fractured his right ankle during a run-in with a wild boar.

The outfielder got a four-year, $110 million contract in November 2016, but has now lost a guaranteed $15.7 million and more if he doesn't stay healthy.

The Mets now go on their second managerial search this offseason.

FOX Business' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this article.

