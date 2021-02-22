Mets' Sandy Alderson on if he'll attend Yoenis Cespedes showcase: 'We're going to rent horses'

New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes

Mets president Sandy Alderson was asked whether or not the team will be attending Yoenis Cespedes' showcase on March 1 down in Florida.

Being facetious, here's what he responded:

"We're going to rent horses and ride to the workout," he said.

Alderson is poking some fun at Cespedes' love for horses and his ranch lifestyle.

But, with the Mets adding Kevin Pillar and Albert Almora Jr. already for outfield depth this offseason, it's safe to say New York won't be interested in signing the 35-year-old.

Cespedes' workout will take place in Fort Pierce, as he looks to his next chapter in the league after opting out in 2020 eight games into the season. He did so due to "COVID-19 related reasons," though SNY's Andy Martino said Cespedes wasn't happy with his usage as designated hitter and had concerns about the incentives in his contract that was restructured.