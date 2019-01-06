Mets salesperson has no idea why a fan would drop their season ticket plan

Finding a reason to not want to watch the Mets has never been particularly difficult. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Say what you will about the New York Mets and their front office, but it’s hard to deny that the team has tried to make a splash this offseason.

The team willingly took on star second baseman Robinson Cano’s gargantuan contract in a trade with the Seattle Mariners that also netted them star closer Edwin Diaz. There was also a deal with old friend Jeurys Familia and another contract for catcher Wilson Ramos, who is one of the best hitting catchers in baseball when healthy.

Those moves have made new Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen confident enough to say that the team believes itself to be the favorite in a competitive NL East. Apparently, that confidence has trickled down into the team’s ticket sales staff.

Mets staffer demands explanation for ticket plan cancellation

Apparently, one Mets fan wasn’t as excited for the 2019 season as the team, which led to the cancellation of his ticket plan. The Mets ticket representative responded with a somewhat aggressive tone:

My Mets ticket rep has resorted to…shaming me for buying a ticket plan for the 2018 season? pic.twitter.com/dAERnz5cQW — Chris McShane (@chrismcshane) January 5, 2019





Well done, Mets ticket rep, your logic has made it impossible to say no to the 2019 Mets.

In all seriousness, there are plenty of reasons to say no to the Mets. So many reasons, both historically and currently. The team won 77 games last year and, as good as Cano, Diaz and Ramos are, it’s hard to see the newcomers being enough of a difference by themselves to vault the Mets into the 90+ wins range usually needed to make the playoffs.

There are also definitely some warts to all of the moves mentioned in the email, like Cano’s age and salary, Familia’s off-field incidents, the volatility of relievers in general and Ramos’ health.

Or maybe, just maybe, some ticket holders simply don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on Mets tickets this year.

