The Mets are rolling, as they add wins and All-Stars | SportsNite

Anthony Recker and Maria Marino discuss an eventful Friday night for the New York Mets, which included a big burst of offense in a win over the Pirates, Taijuan Walker being added to the NL All-Star team, and some honest answers from Francisco Lindor about his struggles this season.