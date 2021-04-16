Mets-Rockies postponed due to snow, to be made up Saturday as part of doubleheader

Danny Abriano
·1 min read
Jacob deGrom Mets delivering pitch in Philadelphia in 2021 road gray
Stop us if you've heard this one before: Friday night's Mets game has been postponed.

The Mets arrived in Colorado to face the Rockies and were greeted by snow. And although the weather is supposed to be mostly clear throughout the day and on Friday night, their 8:40 p.m. game against the Rockies at Coors Field has been postponed.

The game will be made up on Saturday as part of a doubleheader that starts at 5:10 p.m.

It is expected that Jacob deGrom and Joey Lucchesi will get the starts for the Mets in those games.

Marcus Stroman is scheduled to pitch on Sunday.

With Friday's postponement, the Mets have played eight games this season and had seven postponed.

Their entire season-opening three game series against the Washington Nationals was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Nats. It will be made up with doubleheaders on June 19 and Sept. 4 and there will be a single makeup game on June 28.

The Mets' game against the Miami Marlins last Sunday was suspended (that game will be made up as part of a doubleheader), and they were rained out on Monday and Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies (Thursday's game will also be made up as part of doubleheader).

So the Mets now have five doubleheaders coming up on their schedule after sweeping their first doubleheader of the season on Tuesday against the Phillies.

