Mets' Robinson Cano to join Estrellas Orientales of Dominican Winter League

Robinson Cano touches home after home run

Mets second baseman Robinson Cano will join Estrellas Orientales of the Dominican Winter League beginning on Sunday, according to the team’s Twitter account.

Estrellas is set to begin a three-game playoff series with Leones del Escogidos, and Cano will join the team along with Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.

Stateside, however, Cano is suspended for the entire 2021 season after failing a PED test this winter, the second offense of his career.

Cano suited up for Estrellas in each of the three offseasons between 2006 and 2008, and played one more game for the team in 2016. This brief cameo, however, comes under different circumstances, as it’s likely to be the only competitive baseball he plays until 2022.

Acquired from the Mariners prior to the 2019 season, Cano is under contract with the Mets through 2023, though his suspension caused him to forfeit the $24 million he would have been owed this season.

Since joining the Mets, the 38-year-old has slashed .275/.321/.463 with 23 home runs and 69 RBIs in 605 plate appearances.