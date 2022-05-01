Mets RHP Sean Reid-Foley has partial UCL tear

Sean Reid-Foley on mound with trainers

Mets RHP Sean Reid-Foley has a partially torn UCL in his right elbow, the team announced on Sunday.

The next step is meeting with team doctors and medical staff to determine treatment options, with Tommy John surgery being one of them.

Reid-Foley exited Saturday night's loss to the Phillies prematurely due to elbow discomfort, and obviously that's never a good sign for a pitcher.



"Obviously hoping positively, but there's positives with some negatives also," Reid-Foley told reporters after the game. "We'll just go from there."



With the Mets needing to trim their roster from 28 men to 26 by May 2, Reid-Foley was someone that could've been sent down to Triple-A. He owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 10.0 innings this season.

Now this injury, which will certainly place him on the IL, will make one decision for them.

Reid-Foley said he felt the discomfort on a pitch to Nick Castellanos in the eighth inning, adding that his "arm didn't want to finish" the pitch. Before that, Rhys Hoskins hit his second homer of the season off Reid-Foley to make it a 4-1 game.

Yoan Lopez is right back up from Triple-A, as he takes Reid-Foley's spot on the roster.