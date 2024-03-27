Mets RHP Kodai Senga has resumed throwing

Mets ace Kodai Senga has resumed throwing, taking an enormous step as he works his way back from a moderate right posterior capsule strain.

As the Mets worked out at Citi Field on Wednesday in advance of Opening Day, Senga threw in right field, playing catch and sometimes coming set.

Manager Carlos Mendoza said last week that Senga was "feeling great," and that the re-imaging of his shoulder was "very, very encouraging."

"Inflammation is gone," Mendoza said. "So he's pretty much cleared from the doctors. And now it's up to our internal testing, making sure he passes all the power tests, the shoulder strength, and things like that before he starts a throwing program, which should happen within the next week.

"But everything is good, clear. Once he's passed all of our internal testing, he'll begin a throwing program."

With Senga throwing again, it is fair to expect him to need at least six weeks to ramp up and be ready to return to the rotation.

Using the above timeline, it's possible Senga is back at some point in May.