Mets RHP Carlos Carrasco dazzles in season debut

Carlos Carrasco pitches in season debut in grey uniform

The Mets are hoping to get the usual Carlos Carrasco MLB has seen for years in 2022 as opposed to a brutal 2021 campaign that saw injuries and bad starts.

In his first start on Sunday, he took the right step forward.

Carrasco set himself up for the win after tossing 5.2 innings, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out five.

The first inning is what got Carrasco in immediate trouble in 2021, and he almost escaped it unscathed until Nelson Cruz belted his 450th career homer off him to left center field to give the Washington Nationals the early lead.

But, once that was over, Carrasco simply locked in. A total of 15 straight batters went down from there before he left the game.

Carrasco had great control of his pitches, especially his breaking pitches which he said will be something he utilizes more this season. He had hitters on their toes, throwing his curveball and slider in different counts and the Nats just couldn't figure him out.

This is exactly what the Mets and their fans wanted to see from Carrasco in his first time out. He had a solid spring, but obviously these starts mean more.

Great start for the veteran that will be a crucial piece of this rotation all season long.