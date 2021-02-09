Mets reuniting with free agent Justin Turner is not likely to happen

Justin Turner celebrates after hitting a home run in World Series in road Dodgers uniform

Justin Turner remains on the free agent market with just over a week to go until spring training, but Turner signing with the Mets is "not likely to happen," reports SNY's Andy Martino.

The Mets have interest in Turner, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, but the two sides have been unable to match up when it comes to Turner's contract demands.

According to Rosenthal, a return to the Los Angeles Dodgers is still the likeliest bet for Turner, though the Milwaukee Brewers are also interested.

Turner, 36, was non-tendered by the Mets after hitting just .265/.326/.370 in New York from 2010-2013.

After being non-tendered by the Mets, which was followed by anonymous criticism of Turner from the organization on his way out the door, Turner blossomed with the Dodgers starting in 2014, when he hit .340 with an .897 OPS.

Now 36 years old, Turner's production has slowed a bit, but he was still very good in 2020, slashing .307/.400/.460 in 42 games.

With the Mets planning to go with the defensively-challenged J.D. Davis at third base as of now, there is a clear fit for Turner.

