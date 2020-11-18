Indians GM Mike Chernoff emerges 'as a leading candidate' to be Mets' president of baseball operations: report

Indians GM Mike Chernoff

Indians GM Mike Chernoff has "emerged as a leading candidate" to be the Mets' president of baseball operations, reports Jon Morosi of MLB.com.

Morosi had reported on Tuesday that the Mets had requested permission to interview Chernoff.

Chernoff, 39, is a native of New Jersey whose father, Mark, is the vice president of programming for CBS Radio.

Going from being Cleveland's GM to the Mets' president of baseball operations would be a clear promotion for Chernoff -- the kind of opportunity most clubs do not prevent their current employees from exploring.

On Tuesday, it was reported by Morosi that the Mets had been denied permission by the Milwaukee Brewers to interview their head of baseball operations, David Stearns.

SNY's Andy Martino reported on Nov. 11 that some of the Mets' potential candidates already have president-level titles with their current clubs, making it difficult for the Mets to obtain permission to interview them.

As noted above, that is not the case for Chernoff, whom Martino has listed among the Mets' potential candidates.