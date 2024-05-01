Mets reportedly sign veteran INF Mike Brosseau to minor league deal

The Mets have reportedly added veteran utility infielder Mike Brosseau on a minor-league deal, as per the team's transaction log.

Brosseau signed with the Kansas City Royals on a minor league deal this offseason, but he was released earlier this month after going just 3-for-28 at the plate to start the Triple-A campaign.

The 30-year-old now lands in New York where he’ll look to add to their already strong depth.

Brosseau comes to the organization with some familiarity with new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns having spent the past two seasons coming off the bench for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Prior to that, he served as a reserve piece for the Tampa Bay Rays over the first three years of his big-league career, and he’s most known for his go-ahead homer off Aroldis Chapman in the 2020 ALDS.

Brosseau’s mainly played second and third base over the past few seasons, but he also has experience at every other infield position except catcher and both corner outfield spots.

While he struggled at the plate last season, he has recorded 35 extra-base hits and a .790 OPS against left-handed pitching over the course of his five-year MLB career.

Brosseau figures to start his time down in Triple-A Syracuse before potentially making his way up to the big-league level.