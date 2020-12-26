Mets reportedly interested in KBO infielder Ha-Seong Kim

Mets Helmet 1

The Mets are reportedly one of six teams in the hunt for Korean infielder Ha-Seong Kim, according to Bae Ji-Heon of South Korea’s Naver News.

Along with the Mets, the Blue Jays, Cardinals, Red Sox, Rangers and Padres are all reportedly looking at the 25-year-old.

Kim was posted by the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO and teams have until Jan. 1 to bid for his services. He is expected to garner a four-year deal worth at least $7 million annually.

Kim made his KBO debut in 2014 as an 18-year-old and has played no fewer than 129 games every year since 2015. Last season, he slashed .306/.397/.523 with 30 home runs and 109 RBIs.

Kim also won two straight KBO Golden Glove Awards at shortstop in 2018 and 2019, and represented South Korea at the 2017 World Baseball Classic, as well.

The Mets are also reported to be in on Japanese pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano, with Joel Sherman reporting earlier this week that the Mets “have as good a chance as anyone” to sign him.