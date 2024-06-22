Mets reliever Grant Hartwig undergoes knee surgery to address torn meniscus

Mets reliever Grant Hartwig underwent knee surgery on Friday and will be out for a long period of time.

Hartwig had surgery to address a torn meniscus in his left knee, the team announced. According to the Mets, a typical return to play from this type of procedure is 6-8 weeks.

The 26-year-old reliever has been pitched for the big league club as well as for the Syracuse Mets, the organization's Triple-A affiliate. He appeared in four games from April 17-May 17 where he pitched to a 6.75 ERA, giving up five runs over 6.2 innings of work.

In his last appearance, against the Miami Marlins, he gave up two runs on three hits and two walks over two innings of work.

The right-hander also threw for the Mets in 2023, pitching to a 4.84 ERA over 35.1 innings of work last season.

Hartwig has had better results on the minor league level, however.

In 20 games, Hartwig has pitched to a 2.31 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP. He's also struck out 23 batters across 23.1 innings. His last Triple-A appearance was June 12 when he gave up just one hit and on walk across 1.1 scoreless innings.