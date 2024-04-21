Mets reliever Brooks Raley placed on IL with elbow inflammation

The Mets will be down a key piece of their bullpen, with the team announcing that lefty Brooks Raley has been placed the injured list with left elbow inflammation.

Right-hander Grant Hartwig has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

Raley has been nothing short of tremendous for the Mets this season, making eight scoreless appearances. In 7.0 total innings, Raley has allowed just two hits and has struck out nine batters while walking three.

His most recent appearance came on Friday night against the Dodgers, when he recorded two outs, including a Shohei Ohtani strikeout.

Raley has been one of the cornerstones of the “bridge to Edwin Diaz” this season, and the Mets will now need someone to step up and help fill the void left behind by the veteran left-hander.