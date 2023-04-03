Mets release Darin Ruf after previously designating him for assignment

Darin Ruf / Rich Storry - USA TODAY Sports

The Mets officially released Darin Ruf on Sunday after designating the 36-year-old for assignment on March 27.

Ruf struggled mightily since being acquired last year at the trade deadline, slashing just .152/.216/.197 with zero home runs and three doubles over 29 games with New York.

The veteran's struggles continued in spring training where he hit just .167 over 11 games with two doubles and one RBI.

Ruf will earn $3 million this season, with his contract including a team option for $3.5 million for the 2024 season (that year of the deal contains a $250,000 buyout). The Mets will owe Ruf his full salary since they were unable to find a trade partner for him after he was DFA'd.

GM Billy Eppler decided to keep Tim Locastro on the 26-man roster for Opening Day instead of Ruf, with hopes the outfielder's speed can help the team steal more bases this season.

Eppler spoke about Ruf's tenure with the team last week after parting ways and acknowledged the trade didn't work out.

"Just generally, it was hard for him to get his feet underneath him," Eppler said. "... His first game here with us I think he had a double, and then it just kind of started snowballing.

"Feel bad for him as a person and the things that he kind of endured, but I appreciate how he handled everything and how professional he was through all of it. Just like last year on some things, we’re going to make the best baseball decision we have to make."