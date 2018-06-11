Mets release Adrian Gonzalez, call up Dominic Smith

The New York Mets released veteran Adrian Gonzalez after last night’s 2-0 victory over the Yankees. They will call up Dominic Smith from Triple-A Las Vegas before Tuesday’s game in Atlanta.

Gonzalez, 36, went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts last night and ends his Mets tenure with a batting line of .237/.299/.373 and only six homers in 54 games. The five-time All-Star did not cost the Mets much — he was being paid the minimum this season — but he simply wasn’t getting the job done and it made no sense for the Mets to keep running him out there.

Smith, 22, is hitting was batting .260/.343/.370 with two homers and 25 RBI at Las Vegas. That’s not world-beating — and he struggled in his time in New York last year — but the Mets’ first round draft pick in 2013 at least has upside and, with the Mets apparently not going anyplace this year, it’s time to see what he can do with an everyday job. At least if they don’t stick Jay Bruce at first base and move their outfield parts around once Yoenis Cespedes comes back.

In another move, the Mets designated catcher Jose Lobaton for assignment and called up utilityman Ty Kelly from Triple-A as well.

New York’s win over the Yankees last night was a nice little pick-me-up after a terrible skid. The’ll now be hoping that the roster shakeup will provide a nice little reboot before a ten-game road trip.